'Ndrangheta informant badly hurt in attack (2)

Bologna, May 8 - An 'Ndrangheta mafia accountant-turned-informant was badly hurt in an attack while he was returning home in a witness protection scheme home on April 18, media reported Tuesday. Paolo Signifredi, 53, from Baganzola di Parma, an accountant considered close to 'Ndrangheta boss Nicolino Grande Aracri, was severely beaten by three men. He had given evidence in the Grande Aemilia trial into Calabrian mafia infiltration in Emilia. Signifredi started helping anti-mafia police with their enquiries in August 2015.