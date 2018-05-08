Political uncertainty possible brake, Padoan says on DEF

Rome, May 8 - Political uncertainty is a potential brake on the economy, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the special parliamentary committees on the government's economic and financial blueprint, the DEF, on Tuesday. New trade tariffs are the "most significant" risk to growth, Padoan said. EU-mandated VAT hikes are "avoidable" with fresh budget moves, Padoan said. A measure to avert VAT hikes, however, is not needed before next year's budget is framed later this year, Padoan told the committees.