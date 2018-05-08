2 dead, 4 hurt in apartment blast in Crotone (2)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Crotone
08 Maggio 2018
Crotone, May 8 - Two people were killed and four hurt including a badly burned four-year-old girl in an explosion in an apartment in Crotone on Monday night. The dead were named as Rita Murgeri, 55, and her partner Saverio Romano, 43. Their three nieces aged four, seven and 10 were hurt and the four-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious burns to the head. The mother of the girls was slightly hurt and the father unhurt. A gas leak has been ruled out. Police have searched the wreckage for explosives used for fishing.
