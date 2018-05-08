Berlusconi external support unacceptable says Gelmini (2)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Rome, May 8 - It is "unacceptable" that centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi should step aside and only provide external support for a government between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, FI Lower House Whip Maria Stella Gelmini said Tuesday, knocking back a proposal from League House Whip Giancarlo Giorgetti. The M5S says it would team up with the League if the latter ditches Berlusconi, its chief ally. For the anti-establishment group, it would be enough if the three-time ex-premier and media magnate agrees not to be in the government but only lend the FI's external support to it. Berlusconi has repeatedly ruled this out.
