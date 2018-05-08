RAI crew attacked by Casamonica family (2)

Cerca

Martedì 08 Maggio 2018

Maratona di Londra, si finge Speedy Gonzales e salta 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
06.05.2018

Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times

api
06.05.2018

Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina

val d'Agri
06.05.2018

Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni

Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
07.05.2018

Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
cinque in più tra Puglia e Basilicata

la cupola della Madonna della Salute a Taranto
07.05.2018

Taranto finito il restauro riapre il santuario della Madonna della Salute

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Il corteo storico di San Nicola
07.05.2018

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato
04.05.2018

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper
07.05.2018

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Ecco il video delle ossa
di San Nicola: evento storico
Emiliano: reliquia ponte di pace

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 8 maggio 2018
07.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 8 maggio 2018

Rome

RAI crew attacked by Casamonica family (2)

Criminal families are 'masters' of area

RAI crew attacked by Casamonica family (2)

Rome, May 8 - A member of a RAI crew was attacked by the Rome crime family, the Casamonica, while filming the arrest of two suspects, Antonio Casamonica and Alfredo Di Silvio, over a brutal attack on a disabled woman and a bar owner on April 1, sources said Tuesday. Police and journalists were insulted and one relative slapped the camera of RAI filmmaker Giacomo del Buono, who was doing a piece for the Nemo show, damaging it. A preliminary investigations judge wrote in a warrant related to four arrests over the attack that the raid showed that "the Casamonicas and the Di Silvios have become masters of the area. "The attack, first on the woman, and then the punitive raid on the barman, with the connected devastation of the establishment, was a way to claim that right".

