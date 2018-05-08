RAI crew attacked by Casamonica family (2)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Digital Edition
Rome
08 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 8 - A member of a RAI crew was attacked by the Rome crime family, the Casamonica, while filming the arrest of two suspects, Antonio Casamonica and Alfredo Di Silvio, over a brutal attack on a disabled woman and a bar owner on April 1, sources said Tuesday. Police and journalists were insulted and one relative slapped the camera of RAI filmmaker Giacomo del Buono, who was doing a piece for the Nemo show, damaging it. A preliminary investigations judge wrote in a warrant related to four arrests over the attack that the raid showed that "the Casamonicas and the Di Silvios have become masters of the area. "The attack, first on the woman, and then the punitive raid on the barman, with the connected devastation of the establishment, was a way to claim that right".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina
Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni
Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
cinque in più tra Puglia e Basilicata
Taranto finito il restauro riapre il santuario della Madonna della Salute