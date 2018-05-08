Bourse falls, spread rises amid political tension (2)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Digital Edition
Rome
08 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 8 - Uncertainty about the political situation in Italy, with a return to the ballot box in the coming months a possibility, appeared to have an effect on the financial markets on Tuesday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was down 2.2% at the end of the morning's trading. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP state bond and the German Bund, meanwhile, climbed above the 130-basis-points mark after closing at 123 points on Monday.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina
Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni
Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
cinque in più tra Puglia e Basilicata
Taranto finito il restauro riapre il santuario della Madonna della Salute