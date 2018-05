Appointment-making neutral govt a mockery - Salvini

Rome, May 8 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday criticised the proposal made by President Sergio Mattarella for Italy to be ruled by a "neutral" government until December. "A 'neutral' government to make hundreds of appointments, to award a hundred posts in (public) bodies and boards, without any popular support, would be true mockery," Salvini said. "We either have a political government, with honours and obligations, or an immediate vote".