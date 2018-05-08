PD set to hold national assembly May 19 (2)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
(see related stories on political situation) Rome, May 8 - The Democratic Party (PD) is likely to hold a national assembly on May 19 to decide whether to elect a new leader or call a party congress, sources said after a meeting of PD bigwigs on Tuesday. The centre-left group, which has led the last three Italian governments, is in crisis after slumping to its worst-ever showing in March's inconclusive general election. The party is in the hands of caretaker leader Maurizio Martina after ex-premier Matteo Renzi quit as leader following the election debacle. The PD needs to regroup quickly given the possibility of a return to the ballot box in the coming months.
