Bus in flames in central Rome (2)

Rome, May 8 - A public-transport bus burst into flames in Rome's central Via del Tritone street in Tuesday, giving off a huge cloud of black smoke that could be seen some distance away. A woman passer-by suffered minor burns and was taken to the city's Santo Spitito hospital, sources said. The passengers, meanwhile, were shaken but unhurt, the sources said. The incident caused massive traffic disruption in the area and there was a brief moment of panic when a tyre exploded. A short circuit is thought to have caused the fire in the bus, which was around 15 years old. Eye witnesses said that the fire started at the back of the vehicle and the driver unsuccessfully tried to put it out with an extinguisher he had aboard.