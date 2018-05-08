Universiade: athletes' village at Mostra to have low impact

Cerca

Martedì 08 Maggio 2018 | 12:39

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Maratona di Londra, si finge Speedy Gonzales e salta 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
06.05.2018

Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times

api
06.05.2018

Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina

val d'Agri
06.05.2018

Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni

Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
07.05.2018

Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
cinque in più tra Puglia e Basilicata

la cupola della Madonna della Salute a Taranto
07.05.2018

Taranto finito il restauro riapre il santuario della Madonna della Salute

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Il corteo storico di San Nicola
07.05.2018

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato
04.05.2018

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper
07.05.2018

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 8 maggio 2018
07.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 8 maggio 2018

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Ecco il video delle ossa
di San Nicola: evento storico
Emiliano: reliquia ponte di pace

Naples

Universiade: athletes' village at Mostra to have low impact

2,400 housing modules that will remain available to regional gov

Universiade: athletes' village at Mostra to have low impact

Naples, May 7 - The athletes' village for the 30th Summer Universiade World University Games to take place in Naples in July 2019 will be made up of "self-supporting, non-impacting" structures at the Mostra d'Oltremare, said Giuseppe Oliviero, managing director of the Naples convention centre, speaking on the sidelines of the Motor Experience trade fair. "We're talking about two weeks of activity in a place in the city where many other sporting activities take place, including the San Paolo Stadium, the Scandone pool, the Mostra itself, the University Sport Centre (CUS)," Oliviero said. "This way, the impact the athletes will have on the city as they move to and from events and practices will also be limited," he said. "At the steering committee meeting on May 10 with the regional government we will present the proposal again; it's not that we wanted to take on an additional burden, but we simply found out that there were difficulties, and with Commissioner Latella we shared the idea of finding an alternative solution to the port, which had raised doubts, certainly not with us, but with the organizers," Oliviero said. "At Mostra d'Oltremare, on the basis of site inspections conducted by FISU and CONI, we have advanced a proposal and a feasibility study that would allow for hosting between 6,700 and 7,200 athletes," he said. Oliviero said the athletes' village will not be composed of "houses like the ones used in areas hit by earthquakes" because they are more difficult to implement. "We're talking about housing modules that have already been used in other sporting experiences such as in Sydney, Athens, or Russia," he said. "They are temporary housing modules that will then remain with the regional government for housing emergencies or moves. We're thinking, for example, of when the Vele housing project will be demolished, which could require temporary housing for the families. We're thinking of the uses that the regional government could make of the housing modules. There are 2,400 housing modules that will expand the Region of Campania's assets for emergencies, but also for other activities".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Commission poised to refer Italy to ECJ over smog (2)

Commission poised to refer Italy to ECJ over smog (2)

 
Bus in flames in central Rome (2)

Bus in flames in central Rome (2)

 
Air-traffic-control strike sees 721 flights cancelled

Air-traffic-control strike sees 721 flights cancelled

 
Salvini's fault if new election - Di Maio (2)

Salvini's fault if new election - Di Maio (2)

 
Universiade: athletes' village at Mostra to have low impact

Universiade: athletes' village at Mostra to have low impact

 
Four detained over brutal Rome-bar attack

Four detained over brutal Rome-bar attack

 
M5S, League say no to 'neutral govt', July election likely

M5S, League say no to 'neutral govt', July election likely

 
Mattarella proposes 'neutral govt' till Dec' or election (2)

Mattarella proposes 'neutral govt' till Dec' or election (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Melfi, sposi da 9 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

Melfi, sposi da 9 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 
Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

 
San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

 
Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

 
Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

 
Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 
Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora FOTO

 
Le foto del concerto

Le foto del concerto

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Moro, 55 giorni di prigionia in 9 comunicati

Moro, 55 giorni di prigionia in 9 comunicati

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Economia TV
Microsoft sferza Facebook, privacy e' diritto umano

Microsoft sferza Facebook, privacy e' diritto umano

 
Mondo TV
Grana Cia per Trump, Gina la 'dura' minaccia il ritiro

Grana Cia per Trump, Gina la 'dura' minaccia il ritiro

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 9 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 9 maggio 2018

 
Spettacolo TV
Al via la 71esima edizione del Festival di Cannes

Al via la 71esima edizione del Festival di Cannes

 
Calcio TV
Coppa Italia: Allegri punta il double e Marotta lo conferma

Coppa Italia: Allegri punta il double e Marotta lo conferma

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

08.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU