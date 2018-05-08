Four detained over brutal Rome-bar attack

Rome, May 8 - Four people people wanted in relation to a brutal attack in a Rome bar on Easter Sunday, in which a disabled woman and the establishment's Romanian owner were hurt, have been detained, sources said on Tuesday. The assault in the Romanina district of the capital was allegedly staged by members of the infamous Casamonica crime family. Two of the suspects were arrested, while the other two turned themselves in to Carabinieri police, the sources said The suspects are Antonio Casamonica, 26, and Alfredo, Vincenzo and Enrico di Silvio, respectively 22, 28 and 71, sources said. The barman and the woman were reportedly attacked after objecting to one of the suspects trying to jump a queue. The attackers reportedly came back shortly after and smashed up the establishment. One of the suspects reported threatened the barman that he would be killed if he reported the attack. The man reported it anyway but he admitted on Monday that he now fears for his own safety and that of his family.