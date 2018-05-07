Next election League, M5S 'referendum' - Salvini (2)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
07 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that the next Italian election will be a showdown between his anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The M5S are a bit wobbly, a bit here and a bit there," Salvini said on Facebook. "The next vote will be a referendum - or us or them". He added that, for an deal on a government to be possible to avert the need for a new election, either the M5S had to drop its demand for the League to dump its coalition partner, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, or the latter had to "take a step sideways". "I can't do miracles," Salvini said.
