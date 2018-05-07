Fede, Minetti sentences cut in Berlusconi prostitution case

Milan, May 7 - A Milan court on Monday cut slightly the sentences handed down for involvement in bringing prostitutes to parties at the Arcore home near Milan of ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi. The jail term of former Berlusconi TV channel news anchor Emilio Fede was cut from four years, 10 months to four years, seven months. The term of Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and ex Lombardy regional councillor Nicole Minetti was reduced from three years to two years, 10 months.