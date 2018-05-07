Fede, Minetti sentences cut in Berlusconi prostitution case

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Digital Edition
Milan
07 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 7 - A Milan court on Monday cut slightly the sentences handed down for involvement in bringing prostitutes to parties at the Arcore home near Milan of ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi. The jail term of former Berlusconi TV channel news anchor Emilio Fede was cut from four years, 10 months to four years, seven months. The term of Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and ex Lombardy regional councillor Nicole Minetti was reduced from three years to two years, 10 months.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni
Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina
Con l'auto contro guard rail, muore 38enne: forse colpo di sonno
Atterraggio di emergenza a Brindisi: tutti illesi i 172 a bordo