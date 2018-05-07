Rome
Centre right, M5S irresponsible - PD's Martina (2)
Country needs certainty says caretaker centre-left leader
07 Maggio 2018
(see related stories on political situation) Rome, May 7 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina on Monday blasted the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) as irresponsible after their leaders said Italy should have a new election on July 8 if it is not possible to reach an agreement for a government. "Once again I have ead statements that are totally irresponsible and superficial by other political parties over the last few hours, and some are even disrespectful," Martina said. "Here it is necessary to give certainty to the country, with a government that stops a rise in VAT (scheduled to kick in unless alternative budget coverage is found), and they continue to play cat and mouse. "It's truly incredible. The country doesn't deserve this".
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni
Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina
Con l'auto contro guard rail, muore 38enne: forse colpo di sonno
Atterraggio di emergenza a Brindisi: tutti illesi i 172 a bordo