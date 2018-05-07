In election campaign as of today - Di Maio (3)

(see related political stories) Rome, May 7 - 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the anti-establishment group considered the new election campaign to be open after he agreed with League chief Matteo Salvini that a new vote should be held on July 8 if a deal for a new government is not possible. "As off today we are on the election campaign trail and we will go out and tell you about two months of lies," Di Maio said referring to the period since the inconclusive March 4 vote. "I ask you for a great sacrifice to go out and vote, but (this time) I call on the citizens to send the M5S to government being as the (traditional) parties did not want this". Di Maio blasted Salvini for refusing to meet the M5S's demand for it to dump its centre-right coalition allies, including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), to make an agreement with the anti-establishment group possible. "Once again the centre right of Salvini and Berlusconi asked for a mandate to seek votes in parliament (for a majority)," Di Maio said. "That is, once again Salvini chose Berlusconi, but, above all, he chose to form a government of turncoats, of traitors of the political mandate".