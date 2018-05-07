Casamonica implicated in Rome bar attack

Rome, May 7 - Two members of the notorious Casamonica crime family are at the centre of a probe into injury, threats and damage in relation to a raid on a bar in the eastern Romanina district on Easter Sunday in which two people were injured, sources said. The investigation comes after Antonio Casamonica and his cousin Alfredo Di Silvio allegedly staged the attack in the bar in via Salvatore Barzilai on April 1, injuring the 39-year-old Romanian owner and a young disabled woman. Video surveillance footage shows the attack on the barman in particular. "United against crime. The images of the attack by the Casamonica on a disabled woman and a barman are unacceptable. The institutions are not looking away," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said in a tweet.