No M5S/centre right breakthrough, July election 'possible'

Rome, May 7 - The prospect of Italy having new elections this year is a distinct possibility after no breakthrough appeared during third round of formal political consultations on Monday. At this point, President Sergio Mattarella could call for a new vote, perhaps as early as July, sources said, with no sign of an end to the gridlock that followed Italy's inconclusive election in March. An election during the summer holiday season would be a first for Italy. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament, said it would not support a interim 'government of the president' featuring all the major parties. It also reiterated its opposition to forming a government with the centre-right alliance as a whole, the coalition that won the most votes in March, saying it was only willing to negotiate with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League. League leader Matteo Salvini has called for him to be given a mandate to try to form a government, but Mattarella looks unlikely to grant this, as it is unclear how the centre right could have a working majority in parliament. The centre-left Democratic Party, which slumped to its worst-ever showing in March, has said it will not back a government led by the M5S or the centre-right. So far it is the only group to say it would support a 'government of the president'.