Election July 8 if no political govt - Salvini (2)

Rome, May 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that a new general election should be held on July 8 if it is not possible to reach an agreement to form a "political" government. President Sergio Mattarella held a third round of formal political consultations on Monday but there was no sign of a breakthrough to end the gridlock that followed Italy's inconclusive election in March. An election during the summer holiday season would be a first for Italy. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament, said it would not support a interim 'government of the president' featuring all the major parties. It also reiterated its opposition to forming a government with the centre-right alliance as a whole, the coalition that won the most votes in March, saying it was only willing to negotiate with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League. League leader Matteo Salvini has called for him to be given a mandate to try to form a government, but Mattarella looks unlikely to grant this, as it is unclear how the centre right could have a working majority in parliament. The centre-left Democratic Party, which slumped to its worst-ever showing in March, has said it will not back a government led by the M5S or the centre-right. So far it is the only group to say it would support a 'government of the president'.