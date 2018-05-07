Civitavecchia
Italian navy frigate looking for missing yachtsmen
Portuguese ship to arrive Monday evening
07 Maggio 2018
Civitavecchia, May 7 - The Italian navy frigate Alpino arrived in the search area on Monday to help look for the two yachtsmen who have been missing since May 2 after their boat, a 14-metre yacht called Bright, capsized between the Azores and Gibraltar on the way back from Martinique. The men are Aldo Revello, 53, from Italy, and Antonio Voinea, 30, from Romania. The Alpino was heading to Norfolk, US, on a scheduled mission. It is now reportedly 400 nautical miles off the Portuguese coast and will remain in the area until Tuesday. At 13:00 Italian time the Alpino's helicopter was reportedly already overflying the area. A Portuguese ship was due to arrive later in the day to help with the search. It is hoped the yachtsmen are on board the boat's inflatable dinghy, which could ensure their survival for 5-6 days.
