Cerca

Lunedì 07 Maggio 2018 | 15:40

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Maratona di Londra, si finge Speedy Gonzales e salta 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
06.05.2018

Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times

val d'Agri
06.05.2018

Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni

api
06.05.2018

Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina

incidente stradale
06.05.2018

Con l'auto contro guard rail, muore 38enne: forse colpo di sonno

Un aereo della compagnia Condor
05.05.2018

Atterraggio di emergenza a Brindisi: tutti illesi i 172 a bordo

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff
05.05.2018

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile
11.04.2017

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile

Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso
03.05.2018

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice
17.04.2018

Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato
04.05.2018

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste
04.05.2018

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Emorragia cerebrale per sir Alex Ferguson
06.05.2018

Emorragia cerebrale per sir Alex Ferguson

Blitz antidroga a Potenzauna decina in tutto i fermati
02.02.2018

Blitz antidroga a Potenza
una decina in tutto i fermati

Rome

M5S says no to 'govt of president' - Di Maio (2)

New elections if not possible for 'political executive'

M5S says no to 'govt of president' - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 7 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the anti-establishment group was not willing to back a technocrat executive or join all the other major parties in forming a 'government of the president' to end Italy's post-election political deadlock after talks with the head of State. Di Maio said he told President Sergio Mattarella during a third round of consultations that Italy should hold a new general election if the parties are unable to reach an agreement to form a "political government". The M5S leader reiterated that he was willing to talk to League leader Matteo Salvini about finding a "third" figure to be the premier of a new government, while insisting that the League must drop its coalition allies, including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, to make an agreement possible. "I'm willing to choose with Salvini a 'third premier' who can represent a contract of government to introduce a basic income, abolish the Fornero (pension reform) and pass a series of anti-corruption measures," Di Maio told a press conference. "If the conditions are not there for a political government, then it is necessary to vote again, with the awareness that it will be a run-off between the two political realities that are competing to govern this country," he added, referring to his own group and the League.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Casamonica implicated in Rome bar attack

Casamonica implicated in Rome bar attack

 
July 8 election if no govt deal, say Di Maio and Salvini (2)

July 8 election if no govt deal, say Di Maio and Salvini (2)

 
Election July 8 if no political govt - Salvini (2)

Election July 8 if no political govt - Salvini (2)

 
No M5S/centre right breakthrough, July election 'possible'

No M5S/centre right breakthrough, July election 'possible'

 
Turin, Lombardy hit by bad weather

Turin, Lombardy hit by bad weather

 
EU antitrust backs conditional ArcelorMittal ILVA purchase

EU antitrust backs conditional ArcelorMittal ILVA purchase

 
Italian navy frigate looking for missing yachtsmen

Italian navy frigate looking for missing yachtsmen

 
Soccer: Juventus one point from Serie A title

Soccer: Juventus one point from Serie A title

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 
Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora FOTO

 
Le foto del concerto

Le foto del concerto

 
Il concerto a Taranto

Il concerto a Taranto

 
1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

 
In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno

In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno

 
Festa grande per il Potenza promosso in serie C

 
Brindisi, non riesce la rimonta: stop a Varese

Brindisi, stop sul parquet di Varese

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Italia TV
Punta Campanella, quattro tartarughe rimesse in mare nel Parco Marino

Punta Campanella, quattro tartarughe rimesse in mare nel Parco Marino

 
Mondo TV
Nuovo attentato anti-elezioni in Afghanistan, 17 morti

Nuovo attentato anti-elezioni in Afghanistan, 17 morti

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 7 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 7 maggio 2018

 
Calcio TV
La Roma al terzo posto, blinda la Champions

La Roma al terzo posto, blinda la Champions

 
Spettacolo TV
Mamma porta un rifugiato in casa

Mamma porta un rifugiato in casa

 
Economia TV
Dirigenti di Stato,nuovo contratto e aumenti da 250euro

Dirigenti di Stato,nuovo contratto e aumenti da 250euro

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

07.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU