Genoa
Moroccan, 20, flees home to live Western-style life
In Genoa
04 Maggio 2018
Genoa, May 4 - A 20-year-old woman of Moroccan extraction has fled her home in Genoa to live a Western-style life, sources said Friday. Three male family members tried to take her back home and impose Islamic dress and customs on her, but were caught by police and cited.
Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Vitalizi e indennità «congelati», panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicata
Operazione antidroga
36 arresti nel Potentino
Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc