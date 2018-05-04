Cerca

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, tredici arresti in Puglia
03.05.2018

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia

castel del monte
30.04.2018

«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati»Panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicta
03.05.2018

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati», panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicata

Operazione antidroga 36 arresti nel Potentino
04.05.2018

Operazione antidroga
36 arresti nel Potentino

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc
03.05.2018

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc

Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso
03.05.2018

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora FOTO

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica
02.05.2018

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro
01.05.2018

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

Festa grande per il Potenza promosso in serie C
29.04.2018

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo
03.05.2018

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Blitz antidroga a Potenzauna decina in tutto i fermati
02.02.2018

Blitz antidroga a Potenza
una decina in tutto i fermati

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato
04.05.2018

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste
04.05.2018

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Genoa

2 yachtsmen missing in Atlantic (2)

La Spezia skipper and crewman returning from Martinique

2 yachtsmen missing in Atlantic (2)

Genoa, May 4 - An Italian yachtsman has been missing in the Atlantic along with a crewman friend since May 2, his wife said Friday. Aldo Revello, 53, and Antonio Voinea were heading home to La Spezia from Martinique, she said. They were on board a 14-metre yacht called Bright, she said. The boat reportedly went missing between the Azores and Gibraltar, sources said. "I ask authorities to keep searching for my husband and Antonio," said Rosa Cilano, 37. "I don't understand what happened, the last contact I had was at 00:16 on May first. The meteo was good, with one-two metre waves and 15-20 knot wind. "They are experienced yachtsmen, look for them with great use of resources," said the woman, mother of a four-year-old girl. Aldo Revello has been a professional skipper for more than 15 years and usually sails in the Caribbean. After sailing there for a long time last summer he returned home. In April he returned to Martinique to bring the boat back to La Spezia. Antonio Voinea, a 30-year-old Romanian, is a resident of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands after several years spent in Veneto. "He is like a brother for us," said Cileno. The duo left Martinique on April 7 and after a stopover set out again for Gibraltar on April 28, she told ANSA. Cileno said Friday evening: "They're working hard, I still have hope". The woman, who is in constant touch with the Italian foreign ministry and the consulate in Portugal, is reportedly thinking of going to Portugal.

