2 yachtsmen missing in Atlantic (2)

Genoa, May 4 - An Italian yachtsman has been missing in the Atlantic along with a crewman friend since May 2, his wife said Friday. Aldo Revello, 53, and Antonio Voinea were heading home to La Spezia from Martinique, she said. They were on board a 14-metre yacht called Bright, she said. The boat reportedly went missing between the Azores and Gibraltar, sources said. "I ask authorities to keep searching for my husband and Antonio," said Rosa Cilano, 37. "I don't understand what happened, the last contact I had was at 00:16 on May first. The meteo was good, with one-two metre waves and 15-20 knot wind. "They are experienced yachtsmen, look for them with great use of resources," said the woman, mother of a four-year-old girl. Aldo Revello has been a professional skipper for more than 15 years and usually sails in the Caribbean. After sailing there for a long time last summer he returned home. In April he returned to Martinique to bring the boat back to La Spezia. Antonio Voinea, a 30-year-old Romanian, is a resident of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands after several years spent in Veneto. "He is like a brother for us," said Cileno. The duo left Martinique on April 7 and after a stopover set out again for Gibraltar on April 28, she told ANSA. Cileno said Friday evening: "They're working hard, I still have hope". The woman, who is in constant touch with the Italian foreign ministry and the consulate in Portugal, is reportedly thinking of going to Portugal.