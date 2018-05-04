Care home denies Senegalese sacked because black (2)

Senigallia, May 4 - A care home on Friday denied a Senegalese worker had been denied a steady job because inmates complained she was black. The care home said the case of Fatima Sy, let go after a trial period, "was not racism, and we have many foreign employees". Senigallia Mayor Maurizio Mangialardi said "this was just an unfortunate misunderstanding". Sy, 40, has been living in the Marche coastal town for 15 years and had two children. "I'm only asking to be able to work and so have an economic stability that allows me to see my children," she said. She said that also in a previous job as a worker with the disabled, "elderly people can come out with certain comments". Sy reported Thursday that some residents of the home told her "we don't like you because you're black".