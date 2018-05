Care home denies Senegalese sacked because black

Senigallia, May 4 - A care home on Friday denied a Senegalese worker had been denied a job because inmates complained she was black. The care home said the case of Fatima Sy "was not racism, and we have many foreign employees". Senigallia Mayor Maurizio Mangialardi said "this was just an unfortunate misunderstanding". Sy, 40, has been living in the Marche coastal town for 15 years and had two children.