Milan
Student cited for threatening teacher
Near Monza
04 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 4 - A 19-year-old Italian high-school student was cited and suspended Friday for threatening a teacher at Paderno Dugnano near Monza. The young man, of foreign extraction, threatened the teacher after he was asked for a parent's slip justifying a long absence, sources said. Italy has seen a spate of attacks and threats by students on teachers.
