Student smokes joint, falls from hotel window (4)

Milan, May 4 - A 17-year-old Milanese student fell from a hotel window in Naples after smoking a joint on Thursday night, sources said Friday. The girl was with classmates on a trip to the southern Italian city. The girl suffered a fracture to her pelvis and was rushed to hospital but it said not be in life-threatening condition. The school is at Corbetta near Milan. One in 10 high-school students admits using soft drugs during school trips, Skuiola.net reported Friday, saying the figure was on the rise. Alcohol and 'balconing' were also up, it said.