I didn't kill Pamela says Oseghale (3)

Ascoli Piceno, May 4 - A Nigerian drug pusher who has been accused of killing and dismembering an 18-year-old Roman woman near Macerata at the end of January on Friday said he didn't kill her. Innocent Oseghale said of Pamela Mastropietro," I didn't kill her and I didn't dismember the body. Still less did I propose her to (fellow Nigerian pusher Lucky) Awelima for sex". Prosecutors on Thursday said Oseghale raped, murdered and dismembered Mastropietro, whose body was found in two suitcases near Macerata on January 31. On February 4 a neo-Nazi shot and wounded four North Africans in the Marche city, in supposed retaliation.