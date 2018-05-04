Cerca

Venerdì 04 Maggio 2018 | 18:11

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, tredici arresti in Puglia
03.05.2018

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia

castel del monte
30.04.2018

«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati»Panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicta
03.05.2018

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati», panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicata

Operazione antidroga 36 arresti nel Potentino
04.05.2018

Operazione antidroga
36 arresti nel Potentino

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc
03.05.2018

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc

Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso
03.05.2018

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora FOTO

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica
02.05.2018

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro
01.05.2018

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

Le foto del concerto
01.05.2018

Le foto del concerto

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo
03.05.2018

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Blitz antidroga a Potenzauna decina in tutto i fermati
02.02.2018

Blitz antidroga a Potenza
una decina in tutto i fermati

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste
04.05.2018

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

Paris

Election law designed to stop us governing - Grillo (2)

'We are in post-democracy' M5S founder tells Putsch

Election law designed to stop us governing - Grillo (2)

Paris, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo has said that the current election law was designed to ensure the anti-establishment group does not take over the reins of government. "Today we are in post-democracy. There has been a coup that is the other way around. They used democracy to destroy it," Grillo said in an interview with French monthly Putsch. "In reality, we have found ourselves at an impasse, as we knew we would, because of an election law," he said referring to the so-called Rosatellum system, approved in 2017 with the backing of the Democratic Party, Forza Italia and the League. "The law was specially designed to stop us from governing. "So what is democracy? "I don't know, but democracy should allow those who get the most votes to govern".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Student cited for threatening teacher

Student cited for threatening teacher

 
Care home denies Senegalese sacked because black

Care home denies Senegalese sacked because black

 
Student smokes joint, falls from hotel window (4)

Student smokes joint, falls from hotel window (4)

 
Govt with M5S till Dec, no technocrats says Salvini (2)

Govt with M5S till Dec, no technocrats says Salvini (2)

 
Govt with M5S till Dec, no technocrats says Salvini

Govt with M5S till Dec, no technocrats says Salvini

 
Universiade: CONI to help out after initial obstacles

Universiade: CONI to help out after initial obstacles

 
Giro: Dumoulin snags first pink jersey (5)

Giro: Dumoulin snags first pink jersey (5)

 
I didn't kill Pamela says Oseghale (3)

I didn't kill Pamela says Oseghale (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 
Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora FOTO

 
Le foto del concerto

Le foto del concerto

 
Il concerto a Taranto

Il concerto a Taranto

 
1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

 
In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno

In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno

 
Festa grande per il Potenza promosso in serie C

 
Brindisi, non riesce la rimonta: stop a Varese

Brindisi, stop sul parquet di Varese

 
Festeggiamenti per Lecce in B

Festeggiamenti per Lecce in B

 
Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

 
Bernardo Bertolucci al Bif&st di Bari

Bernardo Bertolucci al Bif&st di Bari

 
Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni VIDEO FOTO

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Ecco l'ultimo scritto di Hawking, semplifica l'universo

Ecco l'ultimo scritto di Hawking, semplifica l'universo

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Italia TV
Arrestati 20 ultras del Catania

Arrestati 20 ultras del Catania

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 maggio 2018

 
Spettacolo TV
L'isola dei cani 'politici'

L'isola dei cani 'politici'

 
Calcio TV
Finale di Europa League tra Atletico Madrid-Marsiglia

Finale di Europa League tra Atletico Madrid-Marsiglia

 
Economia TV
Sempre piu' tatuatori e giardinieri

Sempre piu' tatuatori e giardinieri

 
Sport TV
Big wave surfing, Rodrigo Koxa e' da record

Big wave surfing, Rodrigo Koxa e' da record

 

Digital Edition

04.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU