Tourist hurt as bits of stone fall from Uffizi toilet (3)

Florence, May 4 - A woman tourist hurt her foot on Wednesday when bits of heavy travertine stone fell from the wall of a bathroom in Florence's Uffizi Gallery, sources said Friday. The whole floor of the gallery where the toilet is have been closed off, Uffizi Director Eike Schmidt tod ANSA. "We were all really frightened, also because regular controls had not flagged up anything," he said. "Now, after examining the material that gave way, it has emerged that building work done 20 years ago was shoddy".