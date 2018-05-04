Italian-Arab Bourse: high-temp photovoltaics from Puglia

(ANSAmed) - BARI, MAY 4 - Proof that Arab countries are paying close attention to innovation in the field of renewable energy is the interest that photovoltaic modules able to withstand very high temperatures have attracted at the Italian and Arab Enterprise Bourse underway in Bari. The modules are produced by the Puglia-based MBL Solutions. ''The interest in the supply for these new forms of alternative energy is very high from Middle Eastern countries, which are already focused on planning their futures with alternatives to oil,'' MBL Solutions sole director Luigi Maldera. ''We were please to be selected for this event in Bari, which has enabled us to raise greater awareness of the advantages of our innovative photovoltaic module that has previously been the object of study by governments and industrial groups in several countries across the world, which since 2013 have been showing a great deal of interest in its investments.'' MBL Solutions, which deals in mechatronics and industrial robotics, is active in the planning of Smart Industrial Technologies (SMIT 4.0) solutions. The photovoltaic module that it presented at the bourse has a cell cooling system that makes it possible to increase productivity by 5%. The model is glass-glass, and thus without perishable organic plastic materials. It also has a Nominal Operating Cell Temperature of 39.9°C, which reduces losses due to high temperatures by as much as 10%. The structure of the module increases architectonic integration possibilities and its transparency make sit ideal for installations in greenhouses, agricultural umbrellas for crops in rows, bus shelters, and shaded parking areas. (ANSAmed)