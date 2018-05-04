Genoa
Italian yachtsman missing in Atlantic (3)
La Spezia skipper and crewman returning from Martinique
04 Maggio 2018
Genoa, May 4 - An Italian yachtsman has been missing in the Atlantic along with a crewman friend since May 2, his wife said Friday. Aldo Revello, 53, and Antonio Voinea were heading home to La Spezia from Martinique, she said. They were on board a 14-metre yacht called Bright, she said. The boat reportedly went missing between the Azores and Gibraltar, sources said.
Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Vitalizi e indennità «congelati», panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicata
Operazione antidroga
36 arresti nel Potentino
Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc