Italian yachtsman missing in Atlantic (4)

Genoa, May 4 - An Italian yachtsman has been missing in the Atlantic along with a crewman friend since May 2, his wife said Friday. Aldo Revello, 53, and Antonio Voinea were heading home to La Spezia from Martinique, she said. They were on board a 14-metre yacht called Bright, she said. The boat reportedly went missing between the Azores and Gibraltar, sources said. "I ask authorities to keep searching for my husband and Antonio," said Rosa Cilano, 37. "I don't understand what happened, the last contact I had was at 00:16 on May first. The meteo was good, with one-two metre waves and 15-20 knot wind. "They are experiences yachtsmen, look for them with great use of resources," said the woman, mother of a four-year-old girl.