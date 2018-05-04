Italy to get first sea seismometers (2)

Rome, May 4 - Italy is to get its first seismometers at sea to measure earthquakes off the Italian coasts close to oil rigs, according to an accord signed Friday in Rome between the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the industry ministry's department for environmental safety of mineral activities and the Italian mineral association. The new gauges will improve the localisation and study of sea quakes, the three bodies said. The accord will last 15 years and is operational from today, sources said.