Murder suspect 'offered Pamela for rape' - recording

Rome, May 4 - Innocent Oseghale, a 29-year-old Nigerian suspected of involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old Roman woman near Macerata at the end of January, allegedly asked a compatriot if he wanted to rape her, according to a secret recording made in prison. The transcript of the recording of the conversation in Ancona prison between two other Nigerians arrested in relation to the case is part of court documentation related to a new order for Oseghale to be held at a different jail, at Ascoli Piceno. Oseghale on Thursday was charged with the murder of Pamela Mastropietro, whose chopped up body was found in two suitcases. He had previously only been charged with abusing and hiding a corpse. "On January 30 Innocent called me and asked if I wanted to rape a girl who was sleeping," Lucky Awelima, one of the arrested men, told fellow suspect Desmond Lucky, according to the wiretap. A preliminary investigations judge has so far refused to consider rape among the charges.