Man captured after killing mother, barricading self in home

Naples, May 4 - Carabinieri police late on Thursday broke into the home of a 37-year-old man who had barricaded himself in after killing his mother at Qualiano, near Naples, ending a 10-hour standoff. Pasquale De Falco, who is said to suffer mental-health problems, killed Teresa Ricciardiello, 67, after taking possession of the rifle that his father had a legal permit for. De Falco as unhurt in the police raid and was arrested. Several people followed the Carabinieri car that De Falco was taken away in, kicking it and hurling insults.