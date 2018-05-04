Cerca

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, tredici arresti in Puglia
03.05.2018

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato
Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia

castel del monte
30.04.2018

«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati»Panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicta
03.05.2018

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati», panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicata

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc
03.05.2018

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc

Ilva, «lite» sulla sede dell'incontro:in Regione o al Comune di Taranto?I sindacati: si tratta solo a Roma
02.05.2018

Ilva, «lite» sulla sede dell'incontro: in Regione o a Taranto? I sindacati: si tratta a Roma

Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso
03.05.2018

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora FOTO

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica
02.05.2018

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro
01.05.2018

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

Le foto del concerto
01.05.2018

Le foto del concerto

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo
03.05.2018

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 4 maggio 2018
03.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 4 maggio 2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Blitz antidroga a Potenzauna decina in tutto i fermati
02.02.2018

Blitz antidroga a Potenza
una decina in tutto i fermati

Rome

M5S's Toninelli says No to 'truce govt' (2)

Movement's Senate whip says no good just getting by

M5S's Toninelli says No to 'truce govt' (2)

Rome, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senate whip Danilo Toninelli said Friday that the anti-establishment group would knock back President Sergio Mattarella if he asked it to join the other major parties in forming a 'government of truce' to end Italy's two-month post-election political deadlock. "These technical governments, of truce, of transition or of the president, are designed just get by," Toninelli told Radio Anch'Io. "I prefer to have (new) elections. What would the citizens say about a government just designed to get by with (ex-premier and former Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (ex-premier and Forza Italia chief Silvio) Berlusconi inside? "We won't let them continue destroying the country".

