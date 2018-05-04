M5S's Toninelli says No to 'truce govt' (2)

Rome, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senate whip Danilo Toninelli said Friday that the anti-establishment group would knock back President Sergio Mattarella if he asked it to join the other major parties in forming a 'government of truce' to end Italy's two-month post-election political deadlock. "These technical governments, of truce, of transition or of the president, are designed just get by," Toninelli told Radio Anch'Io. "I prefer to have (new) elections. What would the citizens say about a government just designed to get by with (ex-premier and former Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (ex-premier and Forza Italia chief Silvio) Berlusconi inside? "We won't let them continue destroying the country".