Italian student beaten bloody by Cambridge teen gang

Rome, May 3 - An Italian university student was beaten bloody by a teen gang in Cambridge on Monday, sources said Thursday. Marzio Fagioli, from Pomezia near Rome, said he was sorry for the three attackers who were "another example of our destroyed society and the result of having bad parents". Mariam Moustafa, a Roman girl of Egyptian extraction, was recently beaten into a coma by a Nottingham teen gang and died after three weeks in a coma. There has been a rise in teen violence in Britain, and especially London, lately.