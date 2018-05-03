M5S bid over, risk of fresh elections Martina tells PD (4)

Cerca

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato Lavoro, tredici arresti in Puglia
03.05.2018
03.05.2018

Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato
Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia

castel del monte
30.04.2018

«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
30.04.2018

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati»Panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicta
03.05.2018
03.05.2018

Vitalizi e indennità «congelati», panico tra i consiglieri della Basilicata

Ilva, «lite» sulla sede dell'incontro:in Regione o al Comune di Taranto?I sindacati: si tratta solo a Roma
02.05.2018
02.05.2018

Ilva, «lite» sulla sede dell'incontro: in Regione o a Taranto? I sindacati: si tratta a Roma

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc
03.05.2018
03.05.2018

Il Bari deferito su segnalazione della Covisoc

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018
02.05.2018

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora FOTO

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica
02.05.2018
02.05.2018

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso
03.05.2018
03.05.2018

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro
01.05.2018
01.05.2018

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

Le foto del concerto
01.05.2018

Le foto del concerto

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018
02.05.2018

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 4 maggio 2018
03.05.2018
03.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 4 maggio 2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni
29.04.2018
29.04.2018

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni VIDEO FOTO

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo
03.05.2018
03.05.2018

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Rome

M5S bid over, risk of fresh elections Martina tells PD (4)

No to 'ferocious' infighting, proscription lists

M5S bid over, risk of fresh elections Martina tells PD (4)

Rome, May 3 - A bid to form a government between the centre-left Democratic party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is "over" and there is now the risk of another general election, PD caretaker leader Maurizo Martina told the party executive Thursday. Saying the M5S bid was a "closed chapter", Martina added "we spoke a lot about them but the real issue was us, our role and function even when we are in a minority. "For me it was not to condemn ourselves to irrelevance and to pick up the challenge. "It was a riskier hypothesis but I imagined it as far as I could with that ambition. Now the fact is the risk of a snap vote". It is "impossible" for the PD to accept a government led by the centre right, Martina said. He said a government led by the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League was "even more impossible" to accept. Martina told the crunch meeting that the centre-left party "can't get by with tactics and trials of strength" after its general election debacle. "We can't get by just with some tactical moves", he told a PD riven by splits between loyalists and critics of former leader Matteo Renzi. "It's not a question of going back not going beyond, but to reprogramme to restart," said Martina, who has clashed with Renzi after the latter scotched government-formation talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "We need a clear rethink of being together, and you have to take decisions after listening to one another and having talks with the desire to build a response together, not only with trials of strength." Martina said "on our side there cannot be proscription lists", referring to pro and anti-Renzi lists. He said "let's stop being more ferocious among ourselves than with our opponents". Martina told the PD directorate that he was asking the PD for "confidence and not a facade of support". He said "we need an immediate change of pace and more collegiality, otherwise we risk irrelevance". The PD must go to President Sergio Mattarella's fresh consultations Monday with a "constructive spirit", Martina said. PD sources loyal to ex-leader Matteo Renzi said they agreed with Martina's plea for renewed confidence until a PD assembly and his closure to any government bid with the M5S or the League. They said they still had to decide whether to vote for Martina's report or to put these two key points into a document. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, another PD bigwig, told the PD directorate meeting that it was the "last call, we need unity or the life of the PD is at risk". He said "this is the last call for real unity, otherwise with the double helm we risk shipping very much water: if we are convinced that the mandate for Maurizio (Martina) is full let's raise our hands, if not let's discuss one day more but let's decide a set-up to face a challenge which is the challenge of the life of the PD". Orlando said "we are without a political line. It's a fact that we can't cancel, even if we all agree". Dialogue with the 5-Star Movement has been closed off and now the PD must find unity behind Martina, Culture Minister and PD bigwig Dario Franceschini told the party. He called on the PD to place its confidence in Martina and give him a full mandate to handle government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella.

