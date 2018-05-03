Ammaniti directs TV serial on 'miracle' madonna statue

Rome, May 3 - Bestselling novelist Niccolò Ammaniti has directed a TV mini-film about a statue of a madonna found in an 'Ndrangheta mafia boss's hideout that starts weeping blood. The series, Il miracolo (The Miracle), airs on Sky Atlantic starting May 3. The statue affects everyone who comes into contact with it including the Italian premier, played by Guido Caprino, the general who leads the probe, played by Sergio Albelli, and a biologist who analyses the blood, played by Alba Rohrwacher. Ammaniti, who has penned seven bestsellers including Come Dio Commanda which won the Strega Prize in 2007, has sometimes said he thinks film can outdo books. He said "when I thought of the swimming pool scene, of the statue weeping blood, I realised that it had to be a film , that the blood needed an image".