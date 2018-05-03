Italian-Arab Enterprise Bourse kicks off in Bari

(ANSAmed) - BARI, MAY 3 - Despite the fact that international geopolitical instability has weakened it slightly, trade between Italy and the 22 countries of the Arab League was sizeable in 2017. Exports were at 27.775 billion euros, compared with 28 billion the previous year, and imports were at about 23 billion, against 19 billion in 2016. The top export sectors were mechanical engineering and machinery, refined petroleum products, civil engineering and construction, furniture, textiles and clothing, agro-food, cosmetics, and biomedical equipment. The figures were presented on Thursday in Bari as part of the first day of the Italian and Arab Enterprise Bourse, organized by the Puglia regional government and the Italo-Arab Chamber of Cooperation. The event was the brainchild of current regional councillor Michele Mazzarano from the Democratic Party (PD), in his role as economic development advisor. Opening the Bourse was the managing director of the Italo-Arab Chamber of Cooperation, Raimondo Schiavone, who stressed that the top trade partners of Italy is the UAE, to which Italy exports over five billion in goods, mostly jewelry. Following is Saudi Arabia, with about 4 billion euros in goods exported to the country and Egypt with 3 billion. In Egypt, Italy has long been working in the renewable energy sector, while about 17% of the total of machinery imported into Egypt comes from Italy. "In 2025," Schiavone said, "one third of the world population will be Muslim, which means that halal products will have to be put on the market. And Italy has substantial production in the agro-food, cosmetics and biomedical fields, which could offer significant opportunities." Schiavone then noted that Expo 2020 would be held in Dubai, underscoring that "Puglia is getting ready as best it can for this event, focusing special attention and able to look far away to an area that now seems to be in difficulty but which has large development potential." The Italian and Arab Enterprise Bourse will run through May 5 and will host a delegation of 30 from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. Over 140 Italian enterprises active in sectors focused on by the initiative will be taking part: advanced mechanical engineering, Oil & Gas (technology and supply), Green and Blue economy, building materials and healthcare. Trade in 2017 between Puglia and the Arab countries taking part in the Bourse was 246.094 million euros, with a trade balance in Puglia's favor. Exports from the Puglia region to the six Arab countries was at 144.7 million euros and imports 101.4 million euros, a different of 43.3 million. Puglia exports mainly machinery, footwear, clothing, agricultural products, telecommunications devices and furniture to the countries in question. (ANSAmed).