L'Aquila
2 Moroccans deported on jihadi charges (2)
From L'Aquila
03 Maggio 2018
L'Aquila, May 3 - Two Moroccans, a 51-year-old and his 27-year-old son, were deported from Italy Thursday on suspicion of supporting jihad, at the orders of the prefect of L'Aquila in Abruzzo. The father and son did not have direct contact with ISIS, police said. However, they were suspected of being "close to the deepest radicalisation", they said. They had been expelled from L'Aquila Islamic cultural centres for their radical conduct which "even expressed itself in physical attacks".
