Man kills mother, barricades self in home (3)
37-year-old reportedly has mental-health problems
03 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 3 - A 37-year-old man barricaded himself inside his home in Qualiano, near Naples, after killing his mother on Thursday, sources said. The man, Pasquale De Falco, is said to suffer mental-health problems. The victim was named as Teresa Ricciardiello, 67. He is armed with a rifle that his father has a legal permit for, sources said. It is not clear if the father is inside the first-floor flat where the man has holed himself up. De Falco was still holed up more than six hours after barricading himself in. Negotiations were said to have ground to a halt. De Falco's brother-in-law was helping police.
