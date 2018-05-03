Italians more obese and idle, specially in south - ISS

Rome, May 3 - Italians are getting more obese and inactive, especially in the south, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday, registering the first rise in 10 years. Four Italians out of 10 are overweight or obese, the ISS said, rising to 50% in the south. A third of Italians leads a sedentary lifestyle but southern regions like Basilicata (66%), Campania (49.7%) and Calabria (46.1%) have much higher rates, the ISS said.