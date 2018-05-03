Rome
Italians more obese and idle, specially in south - ISS
First rise in 10 years
03 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 3 - Italians are getting more obese and inactive, especially in the south, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday, registering the first rise in 10 years. Four Italians out of 10 are overweight or obese, the ISS said, rising to 50% in the south. A third of Italians leads a sedentary lifestyle but southern regions like Basilicata (66%), Campania (49.7%) and Calabria (46.1%) have much higher rates, the ISS said.
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro
Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato
Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia
Il cantiere Tap di San Foca non scoraggia i turisti
Fratture di femore e infarti
I nuovi dati premiano la Puglia