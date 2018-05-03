Giro: Start security guaranteed says Israel manager (3)

Jerusalem, May 3 - The utmost security for the Giro d'Italia start in Jerusalem Friday has been assured, Israeli start director Daniel Benaim said Thursday. "No fewer than 67 security cameras will control the course tomorrow, watching over security," he said. "We want to make you say, when you leave this land, that Israel is a safe country, that you have felt safe and we guarantee the utmost security for everyone." For Israel the Giro is an event of fundamental importance, we will guarantee the maximum security. This is a sporting event, politics doesn't come into it: in sport political and religious confines are overcome".