Macerata
Oseghale charged with murder (3)
Had only been charged with abusing, hiding body
03 Maggio 2018
Macerata, May 3 - An alleged Nigerian drug pusher who allegedly killed and dismembered an 18-year-old Roman woman near Macerata at the end of January has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Thursday. Innocent Oseghale was previously only charged with abusing and hiding a corpse. The alleged pusher, 29, allegedly also raped Pamela Mastropietro before stabbing her to death and cutting up her body, prosecutors said.
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro
Mazzette a funzionari Ispettorato
Lavoro, 13 misure cautelari in Puglia
Il cantiere Tap di San Foca non scoraggia i turisti
Fratture di femore e infarti
I nuovi dati premiano la Puglia