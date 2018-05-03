Oseghale charged with murder (3)

Macerata, May 3 - An alleged Nigerian drug pusher who allegedly killed and dismembered an 18-year-old Roman woman near Macerata at the end of January has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Thursday. Innocent Oseghale was previously only charged with abusing and hiding a corpse. The alleged pusher, 29, allegedly also raped Pamela Mastropietro before stabbing her to death and cutting up her body, prosecutors said.