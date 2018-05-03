Rome
Rain and wind sweeps Italy
Schools closed, homes evacuated in Sardinia
03 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 3 - Rain and wind swept much of Italy on Thursday. Schools were closed and homes evacuated near Nuoro in Sardinia, where 65-km/h winds were recorded. Farmers association Coldiretti looked on the brights side, saying "the rain wards off the risk of drought". The bad weather is expected to continue into the weekend.
