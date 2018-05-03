Old people's home worker loses job because black (3)

Ancona, May 3 - A black old people's home worker in the Marche port town of Senigallia has lost her job because some of the residents complained about the colour of her skin, the Corriere Adriatico newspaper reported Thursday. The aspiring social-health operator was refused a job because some residents in the Opera Pia Mastai Ferretti home complained, it said. The would-be worker was also insulted, being told "we don't like you, you're black", the local daily reported.