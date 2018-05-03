Rome
Pray more for Mattarella says Vatican (3)
'We are spectators, hope political solution found ASAP'
03 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 3 - It is necessary to "pray more" for Italian President Sergio Mattarella as he seeks a way out of Italy's post-election stalemate, Deputy Vatican Secretary of State Msgr Angelo Becciu said Thursday. "Our wish is simple: let's hope and wish that a solution is found soon," said Msgr Becciu. "I had already said that we were ensuring prayers for President Mattarella, and it seems we must increase them still more," he said. "We are spectators, we hope and pray that the best solution for the country will be found as soon as possible".
