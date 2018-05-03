Pray more for Mattarella says Vatican (3)

Rome, May 3 - It is necessary to "pray more" for Italian President Sergio Mattarella as he seeks a way out of Italy's post-election stalemate, Deputy Vatican Secretary of State Msgr Angelo Becciu said Thursday. "Our wish is simple: let's hope and wish that a solution is found soon," said Msgr Becciu. "I had already said that we were ensuring prayers for President Mattarella, and it seems we must increase them still more," he said. "We are spectators, we hope and pray that the best solution for the country will be found as soon as possible".