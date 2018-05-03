Pamela raped by Oseghale - prosecutors (4)

Macerata, May 3 - An 18-year-old Roman woman who was killed and dismembered allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher was allegedly raped by the pusher while she was under the influence of heroin, prosecutors said Thursday. Pamela Mastropietro was allegedly raped while in a weakened and vulnerable condition by Innocent Oseghale, one of three Nigerians arrested in connection with the case, the prosecutors said. The preliminary investigations judge however disagreed with the prosecutors' arguments, saying that the pair were friends. Mastropietro's body was found January 31 in two suitcases near the Marche city of Macerata. Four days later, on February 4, a neo-Nazi who once stood for the anti-migrant League party, Luca Trani, shot and wounded four North African migrants in a drive-by shooting in Macerata.