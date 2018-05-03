Population in Italy to fall by 6.5 mn in 2065, Istat

Cerca

Giovedì 03 Maggio 2018 | 18:18

castel del monte
30.04.2018

«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»

Il Politecnico di Bari
01.05.2018

Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro

03.05.2018

marina di San Foca a Lecce
30.04.2018

Il cantiere Tap di San Foca non scoraggia i turisti

Ilva, «lite» sulla sede dell'incontro:in Regione o al Comune di Taranto?I sindacati: si tratta solo a Roma
02.05.2018

Ilva, «lite» sulla sede dell'incontro: in Regione o a Taranto? I sindacati: si tratta a Roma

02.05.2018

01.05.2018

02.05.2018

01.05.2018

01.05.2018

02.05.2018

02.05.2018

29.04.2018

07.06.2016

19.07.2017

Rome

Deaths set to outstrip births says statistics agency

Rome, May 3 - Italian statistics bureau ISTAT said in a report published Thursday on the country's demographic future that the Italian population is expected to be 54.1 million people in 2065, a drop of 6.5 million people over 2017 figures. The report also said the resident population in the country in 2045 is expected to be 59 million people, representing a decline of 1.6 million people compared to the 2017 total of 60.6 million. It said future births will not be sufficient to compensate for deaths. The report said the birth rate is expected to decline by 300,000 and 400,000 in the medium-term and long-term future. Currently, the fertility rate is expected to grow from 1.34 to 1.59 children, but uncertainty increases along the time period under analysis, arriving in the year 2065 at an expected rate fluctuating between 1.25 and 1.93 children per woman.

